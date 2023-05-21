Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 55 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

SAM stock opened at $325.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.78 and a 200-day moving average of $342.74.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

