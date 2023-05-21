Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 426,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,013,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

