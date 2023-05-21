The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.