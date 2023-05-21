SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.11% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $104.29.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.