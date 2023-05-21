SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,785 shares of company stock worth $5,854,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

