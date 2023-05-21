Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $74.11 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

