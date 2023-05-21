Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

