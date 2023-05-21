ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,357 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VIXY opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

