Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,969,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,025,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.54. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

