Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,198 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Xylem worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $9,912,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Xylem by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

