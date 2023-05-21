Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 68,939 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of H&R Block worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 41.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.