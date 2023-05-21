Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,073 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of United States Steel worth $23,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United States Steel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:X opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

