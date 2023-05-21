Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,527 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of IDEX worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.16. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.