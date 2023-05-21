Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of National Fuel Gas worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

