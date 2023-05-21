Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.67 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $72.20 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.