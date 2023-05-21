Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.48 Million Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,189 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of DigitalOcean worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,139 shares of company stock worth $6,600,935. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

