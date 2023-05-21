Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Principal Financial Group worth $22,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

