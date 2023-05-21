Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Clean Harbors worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $20,325,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after purchasing an additional 171,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 216,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 116,171 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,812 shares of company stock worth $4,382,064. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $138.65 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

