Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Oshkosh worth $22,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Oshkosh by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

