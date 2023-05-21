Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Amcor worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.