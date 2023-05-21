Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,740 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of MDU Resources Group worth $24,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 69.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.