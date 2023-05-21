Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,789 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $22,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 3.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at $781,763,535.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

