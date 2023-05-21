Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stake Reduced by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.72. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

