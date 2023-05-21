Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 2,159.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Paycor HCM worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,424 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $21.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

