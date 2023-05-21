NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,425,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $22,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after acquiring an additional 172,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,365,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,102,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 967,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,447,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,091,000 after acquiring an additional 138,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:NEX opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

