New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,667,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,011 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of New York Community Bancorp worth $22,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.