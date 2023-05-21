Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $617,000 Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Nicolet Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.0 %

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

NIC stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $888.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

