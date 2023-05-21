HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,514 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

