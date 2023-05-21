HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 248,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

