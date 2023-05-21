Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after acquiring an additional 115,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after acquiring an additional 230,945 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Garmin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after acquiring an additional 492,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Shares of GRMN opened at $104.00 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

