FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FMC were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.11.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

