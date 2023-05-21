EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,364,037. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,386.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,479.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,472.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

