DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $24.44 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

