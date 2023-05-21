Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,998 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 304,399 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,099,203 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,989,000 after buying an additional 1,196,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,529,000 after purchasing an additional 660,711 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,457,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 222,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,143,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 657,469 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.51. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Dividend Announcement

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

