Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Boston Beer worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.2 %

SAM opened at $325.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.74. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.58.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

