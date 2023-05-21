Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,619 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 173,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 69,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of SU opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Articles

