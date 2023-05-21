Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 912,826 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sunrun worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,420,392 shares in the company, valued at $34,089,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,420,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,089,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,534. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $39.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

