Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 609,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Weibo worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Weibo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WB opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.