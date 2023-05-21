Citigroup Inc. Sells 72,703 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

