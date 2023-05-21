Citigroup Inc. Sells 59,957 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.66% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.19 million, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

