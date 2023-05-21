Citigroup Inc. Sells 304,074 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

