Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of REM stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

