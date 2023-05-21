Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 688,264 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 143,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

