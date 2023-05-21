Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,058 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,670 shares of company stock worth $17,475,387. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

