Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,470 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

CPRX stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,706. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

