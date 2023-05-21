Citigroup Inc. Purchases 85,934 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Earthstone Energy worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.