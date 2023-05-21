Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,421 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

