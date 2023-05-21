Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Genpact worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,834,000 after purchasing an additional 710,454 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after purchasing an additional 218,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,927,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $13,511,225 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genpact Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:G opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

