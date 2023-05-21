Citigroup Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

PBA opened at $31.12 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

