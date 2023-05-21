Citigroup Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of XRAY opened at $40.19 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

